Unnao Rape & Murder Case: CBI files charge sheet against BJP MLA Kuldeep Singh Sengar

The CBI filed charge sheet against the BJP MLA Kuldeep Singh Sengar and others on Wednesday in connection with alleged gangrape of a girl in Unnao. The CBI had earlier filed a charge sheet against five, including the MLA’s brother, in a case related to the murder of Unnao gang rape victim’s father.

Though CBI has not officially confirmed about filing the chargsheet but agency sources claimed that the chargesheet was filed at the Special CBI Judge Court late on Wednesday afternoon.

The BJP MLA from Bangermau in Unnao has been made the main accused in conection with the gangrape of the minor victim. His associate Shashi Singh has been made co-accused along with others. They are charged with gangraping the minor girl victim who had come to the residence of the BJP MLA seeking a job along with Shashi Singh, a close associate of Sengar, on June 4 2017.

Later, others also raped her and took her to Auraiya and left her there. She, somehow managed to reach Delhi and narrated her ordeal to her aunty. Her family members then tried to lodge an FIR but police did not entertain any complaint against the BJP MLA.

The case was finally lodged after court’s intervention.