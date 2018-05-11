Unnao rape case: CBI source reveals cover up; victim demands death penalty for Kuldeep Singh Sengar

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) probing the political-sensitive Unnao gang-rape case has reportedly confirmed rape charges against Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MLA Kuldeep Singh Sengar.

The probe agency corroborated the survivor’s charge that BJP MLA Kuldeep Singh Sengar raped her at his home, while his female accomplice, Shashi Singh, stood guard outside the room.

"I demand death penalty for BJP MLA Kuldeep Singh Sengar for raping me and for the murder of my father," said the victim.

The family of the victim has demand protection so that they can give the statement before the court fearlessly.

Citing sources, a report also said that the local police kept the MLA and some other accused out of the FIR filed on June 20 as well as the chargesheet filed later.

"In connivance with the accused persons, the police also delayed the girl’s medical examination and didn’t send the vaginal swab or her clothes to the forensic laboratory," said the officer.

However, in response to media queries related to a news item published in a national daily, the CBI stated that investigation in Unnao case is still continuing.

"CBI has not given any update/conclusion/views with respect to the case to any mediaperson. All such stories related to Unnao case published/broadcast in the media recently are purely speculative," the probe agency state.

Last week, after the victim's family made an appeal in the Allahabad High Court, Sengar was shifted from the Unnao Jail to Sitapur Jail.

In February, the girl's family had moved the court, seeking to include the MLA's name in the case. Subsequently, the victim's father was booked by the police under the Arms Act on April 3 and put in jail on April 5.

Frustrated with the alleged police inaction and coercion from influential people, the victim attempted self-immolation in front of Chief Minister Adityanath's residence on April 8.

The next day, her father died in jail with the post-mortem examination report suggesting serious injuries on his body.

Sengar, a four-time MLA, enjoys an immense clout, cutting across party lines, in rural areas of Unnao district, a semi-urban area about 70 km from Lucknow.