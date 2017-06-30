Union minister for special approach to solve adivasi problems

Union Minister Fagans Singh Kulaste today stressed on a special approach in solving problems of the adivasis living in Assam.

He also assured them to communicate their demand of ST status to the central government as well as Prime Minister Narendra Modi as early as possible.

Speaking at a programme on 162nd National Integration Day of Santhals at Karigaon Joypur in Kokrajhar district, the union minister of state for health and family welfare asked the Assam government to submit recommendation to the Centre for early settlement of the issue.

National Integration Day of Santhals is observed to commemorate 30th June, 1855 when Santhal brothers Sidhu and Kanhu Murmu along with Chand and Bairab had mobilized Santhals and declared a rebellion against British rulers.

