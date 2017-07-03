Unidentified militant killed in encounter in Kashmir

An unidentified militant was killed today in an encounter with security forces in Pulwama district of Kashmir, police said.

Security forces launched a search operation in Bahmnoo area of Pulwama this morning following information about presence of militants there, a police spokesman said.

He said one militant was killed in the operation, which was still going on.

The identity of the slain terrorist could not be ascertained immediately, he added.

