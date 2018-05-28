Underworld don Dawood Ibrahim's brother Iqbal Kaskar complains of chest pain, giddiness; admitted to JJ Hospital

Iqbal Kaskar, the brother of underworld don Dawood Ibrahim was on Monday night admitted to Mumbai's Sir JJ Hospital after he complained of chest pain and giddiness.

As of now, doctors have said his condition is stable, but an evaluation is going on.

Last year on September 18, Kaskar was picked up by encounter specialist Pradeep Sharma on Monday for his alleged involvement in an extortion case being probed by Thane Police.

According to the police sources, it is alleged that Iqbal was trying to extort a builder and after the builder approached the police, Iqbal was picked up from his Nagpada den in Mumbai Central on Monday evening.

During interrogation, Kaskar revealed that he was a key player in a duty drawback racket run from Surat in Gujarat. Police sources said at Kaskar's instance, diamonds would be send abroad, a lower quantity of diamonds would be shown on official records than the actual amount and duty would be evaded.

Also read Dawood Ibrahim selects brother Iqbal Kaskar as his heir, says police

Kaskar has also claimed he was a sleeping partner with a few businessman and builders from Mumbai. He also claimed that his brother Dawood Ibrahim was in good health and not critically unwell, as it had been speculated in the past