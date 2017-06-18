Understanding between Cong, Akalis to bar us from raising

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) today accused the Congress MLAs of having a "tacit understanding" with the Akali-BJP members in the Punjab Assembly, not to allow it to raise the issues of sand mafia, farmer suicides etc. in the ongoing Budget Session of the House.

With their most vocal speakers -- Sukhpal Khaira and ally Lok Insaaf Party's Simarjit Singh Bains -- being suspended for the rest of the session by the Speaker, AAP asserted that it would frame a strategy to counter both the ruling Congress and the Akali-BJP members, saying its first-time MLAs would "effectively raise" their voice in the House.

"There is a tacit understanding between the Congress and the Akali-BJP MLAs in the House. They do not want us to raise the burning issues such as the sand mafia and rising number of farmer suicides in the state," Leader of Opposition in the Assembly H S Phoolka told

