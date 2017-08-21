Underground groups to attend Sri Sri's NE conference

Sources said these organisations would be sending their respective points-persons to represent them in the meet

Some underground organisations active in the Northeast are expected to participate in the day-long conference organised by the International Association of Human Value — sister organisation of The Art of Living, headed by Sri Sri Ravishankar — in Guwahati on September 7.

The Northeast Indigenous People's Conference would be attended by almost all linguistic, religious, tribal and ethnic groups, apart from members of various insurgent underground groups, whose participation is being coordinated by ULFA's general secretary Anup Chetia. Sources said these organisations would be sending their respective points-persons to represent them in the meet.

What makes the conference sensitive is that it is taking place in the wake of India-China standoff in Doklam, and could touch upon issues related to India's first PM Jawaharlal Nehru, the Congress and the problems plaguing the Northeast.

Though the government is not part of the meet, its convener Sanjay Kumar told DNA that issues pertaining to 1962 war remains alive. "We received a lot of feedback from the people. We did extensive travelling and planning for this conference. People in Northeast still refer to the issue of abandonment by the Congress government during Indo-China war," Sanjay Kumar of The Art of Living told DNA. He says the issue needs to be settled for all time to come.

The conference will conclude with Guwahati Declaration and the key-note speaker will be Sri Sri Ravishankar. The Art of Living, in its note on the conference, acknowledges that illegal migrants have vastly infringed upon political and economic rights of the indigenous people of the region, causing communal and social tension. The meet would be attended by members of the civil society, and is supposed to act as an ice-breaker with various groups who are pitched against the Indian state or are fighting among themselves on ethnic, social lines coming together on one platform.