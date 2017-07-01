Unbelievable that Dr Manmohan Singh stayed away: Twitter reacts to GST launch at Central Hall

Twitter seemed to miss the former PM who played an integral role

Prime Minister Narendra Modi termed the GST as a 'good and simple tax' which will end harassment of traders and small businesses while integrating India into one market with one tax rate.

At a gala event to launch the Goods and Services Tax (GST) at the historic Central Hall of Parliament, Modi said the indirect tax reform is a result of combined efforts of various political parties at different points of time.

GST, he said, is an example of cooperative federalism as the centre and states together thrashed out the new law with consensus.

Besides being a transparent and fair system that will end generation of black money and corruption, GST will promote new governance culture that will end harassment at the hand of tax officials.

Touching upon initial teething troubles that may be witnessed because of unification of more than a dozen central and state levies into one and switching over to a new online return filing system, Prime Minister said even eyes have to adjust for a couple of days when a sight corrective spectacles are worn.

Modi said GST will eliminate the compounding effects of multi-layered tax system.

Friday night premiere of the new Modi blockbuster movie at the Parliament #GST — Gabbbar (@GabbbarSingh) June 30, 2017

Manmohan Singh should have been in Parliament tonight. And probably would have been if he were making his own decisions. — Shiv Aroor (@ShivAroor) June 30, 2017

Former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh too was supposed to be on the dais but he yesterday sent a regret letter to the Prime Minister's Office apparently owing to his Congress' party's decision to boycott the "tamasha" (gimmick) launch ceremony.

RT if you are missing Sales tax and VAT. — अंकित जैन (@indiantweeter) June 30, 2017

"Work on GST down the years is a sparkling example of cooperative federalism...not the achievement of one govt." ~ PM Modi #GSTForNewIndia — Abhijit Majumder (@abhijitmajumder) June 30, 2017

Unbelievable that Dr. Manmohan Singh has stayed away from the #GST launch event in . — Chitra Subramaniam (@chitraSD) June 30, 2017

Both, @narendramodi & @arunjaitley rose above politics to graciously give credit to leaders across party lines. True leaders! #GSTRollout — Priti Gandhi (@MrsGandhi) June 30, 2017

GST Acronyms coming.. brace yourselves — Rofl Gandhi (@RoflGandhi_) June 30, 2017

Why are they elaborating so much on a tax? Just tell me the gst of the story. — SAGAR (@sagarcasm) June 30, 2017

Kudos @narendramodi, @arunjaitley. Big upside for India, potential downside for govt/BJP. Ultimate skin in the game decision. #gstrollout — Aashish Chandorkar (@c_aashish) June 30, 2017

Modi govt has nourished two Congress relics well 1) GST 2) Pranab Mukherjee — Gabbbar (@GabbbarSingh) June 30, 2017

HISTORY HAPPENED PEOPLE! GST IS HERE! REJOICE! — Meghnad (@Memeghnad) June 30, 2017

Good and Simple Tax (GST) as aptly put by PM @narendramodi will ease Indian small businesses to create jobs — Nitin Gadkari (@nitin_gadkari) June 30, 2017

Almost 15 minutes post GST, still our GDP didn't see any growth. GST failed? — EngiNerd. (@mainbhiengineer) June 30, 2017

RT if you don't know anything about GST. — अंकित जैन (@indiantweeter) June 30, 2017

And we had a Twitter game:

#ReplaceMovieNamesWithGST Replacing batman GST Begins The GST Knight GST Rises — being_yogita (@sarcasmo_holic) June 30, 2017

When Harry mets GST #ReplaceMovieNamesWithGST — Pyar Se Mario (@PyarSeMario) June 30, 2017