Essel Group 90 years
PM Modi, President Mukherjee and VP Hamid Ansari

Unbelievable that Dr Manmohan Singh stayed away: Twitter reacts to GST launch at Central Hall

PM Modi, President Mukherjee and VP Hamid Ansari (File Photo)
alt DNA Web Team | Sat, 1 Jul 2017-12:50am , DNA webdesk

Twitter seemed to miss the former PM who played an integral role

Prime Minister Narendra Modi termed the GST as a 'good and simple tax' which will end harassment of traders and small businesses while integrating India into one market with one tax rate.

At a gala event to launch the Goods and Services Tax (GST) at the historic Central Hall of Parliament, Modi said the indirect tax reform is a result of combined efforts of various political parties at different points of time.

GST, he said, is an example of cooperative federalism as the centre and states together thrashed out the new law with consensus.

Besides being a transparent and fair system that will end generation of black money and corruption, GST will promote new governance culture that will end harassment at the hand of tax officials.

Touching upon initial teething troubles that may be witnessed because of unification of more than a dozen central and state levies into one and switching over to a new online return filing system, Prime Minister said even eyes have to adjust for a couple of days when a sight corrective spectacles are worn.

Modi said GST will eliminate the compounding effects of multi-layered tax system.

Former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh too was supposed to be on the dais but he yesterday sent a regret letter to the Prime Minister's Office apparently owing to his Congress' party's decision to boycott the "tamasha" (gimmick) launch ceremony.

And we had a Twitter game:

alt
DNA Web Team

 
Comments
 

Also Read