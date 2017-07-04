UIDAI warns agencies: Can't cite glitch to refuse enrolment

Aadhaar-issuing authority UIDAI has warned its agencies that refusal to enrol citizens by citing technical glitch or on any other pretext would be seen as indulging in "corrupt practice".

The UIDAI has said there is no question of turning back residents seeking enrolment when, in fact, operators are required to renew their registration with the authority every 10 days qualifying them as being fit to offer such services.

"We are getting a lot of complaints that Aadhaar enrolment centres listed on our site are refusing to do enrolment on one pretext or another. This amounts to corrupt practice," Unique Identification Authority of India (UIDAI) CEO Ajay Bhushan Pandey told

