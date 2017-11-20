UIDAI admits Aadhaar details were leaked on 210 govt sites

The statutory authority, in response to an RTI query, also said that it took note of the breach and got the data removed from those websites

The Unique Identification Authority of India (UIDAI) has accepted that around 210 central and state government websites publicly displayed details such as names and addresses of some of Aadhaar beneficiaries. The statutory authority, in response to an RTI query, also said that it took note of the breach and got the data removed from those websites.

The authority however did not specify when the breach took place but also claimed the details of Aadhaar have never been made public by it at any point of time and it is maintaining highest level of data security and integrity.

In the RTI reply, the authority said, "However, it was found that approximately 210 websites of central government, state government departments including educational institutes were displaying the list of beneficiaries along with their name, address, other details and Aadhaar numbers for information of general public."

The authority also said that it has a well-designed, multi-layer robust security system in place and the same is being constantly upgraded to maintain highest level of data security and integrity.

"Various policies and procedures have been defined, these are reviewed and updated continually thereby appropriately controlling and monitoring any movement of people, material and data in and out of UIDAI premises, particularly the data centres," UIDAI said in the reply.

The authority said that it carries out security audits on a regular basis to further strengthen security and privacy of data.