Uddhav Thackeray convenes meet on Friday

Shiv Sena president Uddhav Thackeray has convened a meeting on Friday to decide its strategy to counter Bharatiya Janata Party's growing neglect towards its ministers and lack of prominence given in the functioning of the state government. Thackeray's intervention comes at a time when party ministers, including Diwakar Raote, Ramdas Kadam and Deepak Sawant, have argued that they are unable to implement a number of schemes for want of funds.

They also complained that BJP's attitude to taking Shiv Sena for a ride will be quite harmful to its future prospects.

This apart, Thackeray will list out the government's failures to effectively tackle the scarcity due to inadequate rain, curb the rising number of farmers' suicides, speedy redressal of grievances faced by farmers in the registration for crop loan waiver scheme and the availability of fresh loans. Thackeray in party's mouth piece Saamna has sharply criticized government's apathy to curb farmers' suicides and take adequate steps in the scarcity hit districts. The meeting will be attended by party ministers, veteran leaders, district unit presidents and office bearers of the various party arms.

Thackeray will seek feedback from the leaders on the ground level situation with regard to agriculture in the wake of deficit rainfall and problems faced by farmers to seek farm loans.

Besides, Thackeray is expected to discuss party's road map for its consolidation ahead of next Lok Sabha and state assembly elections slated for 2019. This is crucial as both BJP and Shiv Sena have been repeatedly indicating their moves to go solo in the coming elections.

Friday's meeting is taking place a day after BJP's state executive council met in which the Chief minister Devendra Fadnavis asked party members to devote their time for an early completion of registration of farmers for the crop loan waiver scheme and also reach out to the people taking up a slew of government's pro development decisions.