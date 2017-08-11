Uddhav Thackeray asks Subhash Desai to clarify denotification

Seeing how it spells more trouble for Shiv Sena ahead of the 2019 state assembly elections, party president Uddhav Thackeray is said to be upset over the corruption allegations made against Industry Minister Subhash Desai. Desai stands accused of denotifying acres of land amounting to a deal of about Rs 50,000 crore.

Sources in Sena say Thackeray called Desai and asked him to clarify the matter to the media. "Desai has been close to the Thackeray family since Bal Thackeray's reign," say sources. "He is the senior most leader and minister in the party, and this is the first time he has been accused of corruption. Plus, there is growing chatter that Desai should be removed and replaced with a young face." The sources added that in the upcoming cabinet reshuffle, Desai may not retain his cabinet berth or may be shifted to an insignificant ministry.

NCP MLC Dhananjay Munde, Leader of the Opposition in the state Legislative Council, volleyed the allegation against Desai, demanding his resignation and a special probe into the matter.

Desai confessed that Thackeray had spoken to him. "I have clarified my stand," he said. "I have not done anything wrong so there is no question of me stepping down. My party and my party ministers are with me."

He clarified that he had followed the proper procedure while denotifying land across Maharashtra. "Opposition has wrongly interpreted the Supreme Court's judgment in Bhaskaran Pillai versus the State of Kerela case," he said. "We have neither acquired the land, nor compensated the farmers. We had only intended to acquire the land. In such cases, we can denotify – return the land – to the original landowners."

Desai said that former Industry ministers had denotified land using the same procedure. "We had acquired the land (on paper)15-20 years ago, and were just sitting on it," he said. "The land was not required any more, so we decided to denotify it."

When asked why builders such as the Nahar Group and Swastik Properties Pvt Ltd are the only main beneficiaries of the denotification decision, Desai said he did not favour any specific individuals. "We approved the application of whoever had applied through the right procedure and possessed authentic papers. In fact, we took inclusive decisions that benefited the farmers as well," he said.