Uber says 'no surge pricing' as Delhi braces for Odd-Even from Monday

The national capital has lately been all over the news as the region continues to breathe toxic haze and the air quality has crossed 'danger' level.

Supporting the Delhi government's decision to bring back the odd-even scheme, Uber on Thursday said there would be no surge pricing and special fares will be available for pool rides.

".@Uber_India fully committed to supporting #OddEven. No surge pricing, Spl fares on Pool/Moto, Discounted rides to metro stations," Shweta Rajpal Kohli, Uber India's Head of Public Policy and Government Affairs said on Twitter.

After receiving much flak from the opposition and the Delhi High court for not taking enough measures to control the air pollution and provide clean environment, the Arvind Kejriwal government on Thursday decided to bring back the odd-even scheme from November 13 to November 17.

The National Capital Region, on Wednesday woke up to a haze that crossed the World Health Organization’s acceptable level of air quality by over 30 times. The Delhi government has declared that schools will remain closed till Sunday and the closure might be extended if the situation continues to be worse.

The Indian Medical Association (IMA) had already declared it a 'public health emergency' and have urged the government to ban any outdoor activities.