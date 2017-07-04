UAE says still awaiting Qatar response to Arab demands

United Arab Emirates foreign minister Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed al-Nahayan said on Tuesday that Arab countries boycotting Qatar over its alleged support for terrorism were still awaiting a response to their demands via mediator Kuwait.

"I think it is premature to talk about extra sanctions ... this depends on what we will hear from our brothers in Kuwait," Sheikh Abdullah said at a press conference with his German counterpart in Abu Dhabi.

