Two youths arrested for stealing SSC answer sheets

Police today arrested two youths for theft of answer sheets of Secondary School Certificate (std 10th) examination from a school in suburban Dahisar.

Police also recovered 330 of the 519 stolen answer sheets.

The accused, Vikram Sharma (19) and his accomplice Akib Sheikh (18), a college student, planned to sell the answer sheets to a `raddi' (scrap-paper) dealer, the police said.

Both will be produced before a court tomorrow.

Police also suspect involvement of two minors in the theft and further probe is on.

The answer sheets of history, science and Sanskrit were stolen from the principal's cabin at Istra Vidyalaya in Dahisar on April 3, said senior police inspector Subhash Sawant.

Sharma and Sheikh were held this morning following a tip-off. During the interrogation both confessed to the crime, said DCP Kirankumar Chavan.

