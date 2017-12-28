Two weeks after showdown with Chief Justice Dipak Misra, Rajeev Dhawan retracts statements; to resume practice

Senior Supreme Court advocate Rajeev Dhawan has written to Chief Justice of India, Dipak Misra, retracting his statement that he would be giving up legal practice.

The move comes two weeks after Dhawan said he would give up practice, following a showdown with Misra.

Earlier, upset over a “humilitating” exchange in the Supreme Court between him and Misra during the hearing on Delhi Vs Centre on statehood case early this month, Dhavan, in a strong worded letter, had announced that he has given up court practice.

In the letter, he said: "After the humiliating end to the Delhi (vs Centre) case, I have decided to give up court practice. You are entitled to take away the Senior Gown conferred on me, though I would like to keep it for memory and services rendered".

Two recent run-ins of Dhavan with the Chief Justice were widely reported in the media. During the Ayodhya case, Dhawan, Kapil Sibal, and Dushyant Dave pleaded that the Supreme Court defer hearing in the Babri-Ram Janambhoomi case until after the 2019 Lok Sabha election.

According to reports, Dhavan shouted at CJI Misra during the arguments. In another matter of Centre vs Delhi, Dhawan while representing the Arvind Kejriwal government, wanted to further a few more arguments even though Supreme Court had reserved its order in the case.

After these two instances, CJI Misara said the trend of lawyers raising their voices showed their "inadequacy, incompetence and the fact that they are not even eligible to become seniors".

CJI Misra said: "If the Supreme Court Bar Association does not regulate such members, we will be forced to regulate them".CJI further said: "When lawyers argue in a manner, not in tune with Constitutional language, we will tolerate it, but for how long? "