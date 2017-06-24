Two tribal women allegedly raped by tractor driver

Two tribal women were allegedly raped by a tractor driver in a forest and dumped on a roadside in Soro area of Balasore district.

The tractor driver on Thursday at first offered food mixed with sedatives to the two women, daily wage labourers who were travelling in search of jobs, Inspector In-Charge of Soro police station K Mallick said.

The incident tokk place near Manitri village.

Then he took the women to a nearby forest and allegedly raped both of them, he said.

The women, who were dumped on a roadside, were rescued by locals.

One of the woman, who is married, allegedly tried to commit suicide by consuming poison. She was admitted to Soro hospital where her condition was stated to be critical, the police said.

An FIR was lodged at Soro police station yesterday and a search was launched to nab the culprit.

Medical examination was carried out on the women, the IIC said.

