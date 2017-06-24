Two terrorists holed up inside DPS, Sec 144 imposed

With two terrorists holed up inside the Delhi Public School building in Srinagar's Pantha Chowk, restrictions under Section 144 have been imposed from Jammu and Kashmir?s Ram Munshi Bagh to Sempora.

?Restrictions under Sec 144 imposed from Ram Munshi Bagh to Sempora (around Pantha Chowk attack site) with immediate effect,? Srinagar?s Deputy Commissioner Farooq Ahmad Lone told ANI.

Earlier in the day, one CRPF Sub-Inspector lost his life and two jawans were injured after terrorists attacked their vehicle near Srinagar.

"Firing was on our vehicle. One SI lost his life and two of our personnel are injured," said Inspector General CRPF Ravideep Sahi said.

Meanwhile, Additional Director General of Police (ADG) of CRPF S.N. Srivastava has said that such a 'cowardly act' does not affect the morale of security forces.

"Such cowardly act doesn't affect the morale of security forces in fact will boost it. We will investigate the matter and will find out the accused behind this. Then we will response according to that. There is no security lapse," Srivastava told media.

More information is awaited.

