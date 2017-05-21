Two soldiers, two terrorists killed as Army foils infiltration bid

A day after Defence Minister Arun Jaitely said the Army is fully confident of not allowing infiltration from other side of the border, troops foiled a major infiltration bid on the Line of Control (LoC), killing two terrorists in Nowgam sector of North Kashmir's Kupwara district. Two soldiers also laid down their lives in the line of duty.

The incident occurred on wee hours of Saturday when troops noticed suspicious movement on the LoC. "Two terrorists who were attempting infiltration in Nowgam sector have been eliminated. Two soldiers were martyred in the ongoing operation," said Colonel Rajesh Kalia, Defence spokesman at Srinagar.

The operation is still continuing and security forces have cordoned off entire stretch and blocked all exit and entry routes to prevent terrorists, if any, from escaping.

The infiltration bid comes less than 18 hours after the Defence Minister said the soldiers are fully confident of thwarting any infiltration bid from other side of the border.

"I would compliment Indian Army for the level of preparedness and enthusiasm. Our soldiers are fully confident that they would not allow any form of infiltration to take place. And if there is any effort at any form of ceasefire violations our soldiers will give adequate response," Jaitley told reporters on Friday.

This is the first major infiltration bid since the Border Action Team (BAT) of Pakistan army badly mutilated the bodies of two soldiers after they violated the sanctity of the Line of Control (LoC) and crossed into Indian territory at Krishna Ghati sub-sector of Poonch district in Jammu division on May 1.

Official figures reveal that there were 371 incidents of attempts to infiltrate in Jammu and Kashmir from across the border in 2016 of which 119 were successful.