Two new schools, short-term courses on Nalanda varsity's agenda

The School of Linguistics and Literature and the School of International Relations and Peace Studies are set to be the the next additions to the already existing three schools operational at the Rajgir-based Nalanda University.

The proposed schools are part of the seven original schools planned during the conceptualisation of NU. While the School of Historical Studies, Ecology and Environment Studies and Buddhist Studies, Philosophy and Comparative Religions are already functioning, the School of Information Science and Technology, Economics and Management, and Public Health (not in the original conceptualisation but added later) will also be established in the coming years.

Elaborating on the expansion of the varsity, the new NU Vice-Chancellor Professor Sunaina Singh, who assumed charge on May 15, said, "We need to build more schools and departments for academic excellence. Our focus is now on the Schools of Linguistics and Literature and International Relations and Peace Studies," said the Vice-Chancellor. While Singh did not specify on a time-frame for the commencement of the new schools, official sources said it may take at least a year to prepare the course structure and finalise modalities. The executive programme, however, is expected shortly.

The VC added that the university plans to commence new departments within the existing schools. "For instance, in the School of Buddhist Studies, Philosophy and Comparative Religions, we plan to also introduce Vedic Studies, Indian Spiritual Tradition and Peace Studies," she said, adding that that the West looks up to India as a solution centre, and that Indian knowledge systems have to be explored.

Sharing the roadmp for the university, Singh said she envisions NU as an "intellectual bridge between India, Asia and Asia-Pacific countries". "Nalanda will be a symbol of India's soft power. The effort will be to strive to build Nalanda as an icon of Asian Renaissance," she said.

Apart from expanding schools, streamlining administration, improving infrastructure and capacity building are also on Singh's agenda. "The construction work on the main campus is on in full swing. We hope that we will be able to hold a few classes on the main campus soon. Infrastructure is a key requirement to expand schools," the VC said.

THE ROADMAP