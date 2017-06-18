Two Maoists killed in gunfight with security forces

Two Maoists were today killed in an encounter with security forces in the Kumardari forest here, police said.

Acting on a tip-off, a joint team of CoBRA, the CRPF's specialised unit for jungle warfare, and the police department carried out a combing operation after which an exchange of fire took place between them and the rebels.

Two Maoists were killed on the spot, Assistant Superintendent of Police DN Pandey said.

Two rifles, a magazine and liquor pouches were seized from the spot, the ASP said.

The bodies of the two have been brought to Barhad police station and efforts are on to ascertain their identity, he said.

