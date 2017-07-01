Two LeT terrorists gunned down by security forces in Anantnag

Two Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) terrorists, Azad Malik and commander Bashir Lashkari, were gunned down by the security forces during an encounter in the Dailgam village in Jammu and Kashmir's Anantnag district on Saturday.

One more civilian who was injured succumbed later.

The encounter operation is over.

Earlier in the day, a lady identified as Tahira Begam has been killed during the cross firing between the militants and the security forces.

The cordon and search operations was being conducted.

"After receiving specific information regarding presence of militants in Dailgam's Birnhi Batpora, security forces laid a cordon in the wee hours. While the cordon was being laid some militants outside a house fired upon which the security personnel retaliated. In the cross firing one lady sustained injuries and later on succumbed. However, some militants are holed up in the house. Efforts are on to take out the civilians out of this house," police said.

Earlier on June 24, two terrorists, who were holed up inside the Delhi Public School in Srinagar's Panta Chowk, were neutralised by security forces the next day.

(This article has not been edited by DNA's editorial team and is auto-generated from an agency feed.)