Two killed after garbage dump collapses in Colombo

At least two people were killed and several others injured after a section of the mountainous landfill in a suburb of Colombo collapsed and buried about 40 homes during the traditional New Year in the country.

A 300-foot high garbage dump in Meethotamulla caught fire and got collapsed on Friday, reports Colombo Page.

Injured were admitted to the hospital.

Fire fighters and the army were rushed to the spot to douse the flames.

Sri Lankan Air Force deployed a Bell 212 helicopter with a Bambi bucket to control the fire.

Hundreds of tri service personnel, policemen, Special Task Force (STF) personnel are working in close coordination with the workforce of the Disaster Management Centre (DMC) in relief operations after evacuating the victims as well as their valuables from affected houses.

It was not immediately clear what caused the fire.

According to officials, dozens of homes had collapsed earlier after heavy rains caused the garbage mountain to shift and condition became further destabilized after the fire triggered landslides that buried the houses.

Police said that the search for survivors was still under way.

(This article has not been edited by DNA's editorial team and is auto-generated from an agency feed.)