Two injured as fire breaks out in Delhi's Sreshtha Vihar

Two people suffered burn injuries after a major fire broke out at a four-storey building in Delhi's Sreshtha Vihar last night.

The injured people were rushed to the nearby hospital for medical treatment.

The untoward incident, which was reportedly caused by a short-circuit in the air conditioner, took place at around 9 p.m.

Atleast 20 fire tenders reached the spot to douse the flames.

However, no causalities have been reported so far.

More details are awaited.

