Two held over girl's suicide bid after being raped

A 16-year-old girl attempted suicide after she was allegedly raped by two youths in Kotwali area here, police said today.

The incident took place last evening when the girl was accosted by the accused while she was going home. The duo then took her to an isolated place and raped her, they said.

The girl's cries were heard by some locals who thrashed the youths and called the police and they were arrested, circle officer Tejbir Singh said.

The girl was taken to a local hospital after the incident and after getting discharged she consumed poison at her home and was again rushed to a hospital where her condition is stated to be critical.

