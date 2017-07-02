Two-fold rise in terrorists killed in J&K

Security forces have intensified anti-terror operations in Jammu and Kashmir gunning down 92 terrorists in the first six months this year, which is twice the number of killings from last year's corresponding period. Forces, in the last two months, launched operations based on precise inputs killing nearly 50 terrorists.

With the high number of killings in the first six months, the numbers are expected to hit an all time high. June was particularly successful for the forces with 30 killings, while 17 terrorists were hunted down in May.

Sources in the security establishment operations targeting terrorists will get a push in the next few months.

A district-wise review of terror activities has put the total number of terrorists to 258. Out of these, 130 are locals and 128 Pakistanis. Shopian, Kulgam, Pulwama, Awantipora and Anantnag are the districts where locals outnumber Pakistani terrorists and are heading terror cells.

The killing of Lashkar-e-Taiba commander Bashir Lashkiri on Saturday was also a result of intensifying intelligence gathering on locals and hunting them down, sources said.

"We have identified these terrorists and areas where they are active. Relentless operations are being planned to hunt them down. The number of killings will increase," said an official.

Between 2013 and 2015, 136 terrorists were killed. Last year the number was 146. But most of the killings happened following the unrest in Kashmir after the killing of Hizbul Mujahideen commander Burhan Wani in July last year.

Intelligence reports indicate that Wani's death anniversary on July 8 is going to be used to mobilise youth, and a fresh spree of local recruiting is likely to begin. There is also intelligence about local terrorists planning strikes on security forces.

Sources said the focus is on hunting down the local recruits, who have flooded the terror ranks in the past one year. "Most of the terror activities are being led by locals," said an official.

According to intelligence reports, there is a dual strategy of pushing in terrorists from launch pads across the Line of Control and mobilising the local youth to attack security forces.