Essel Group 90 years
Happy Teacher's Day

Twitterati celebrate Teacher's Day, PM Modi salutes the efforts of teaching community

(DNA)
alt DNA Web Team | Updated: Sep 5, 2017, 02:29 PM IST, DNA webdesk

Recognised personalities of different genres resort to Twitter to express gratitute in Teacher's day.

The nation celebrates Teacher's Day today which also marks the birth anniversary of second President of India Dr. Sarvepalli Radhakrishnan.

Dr. Radhakrishnan, philosopher-author and India's second president was born on September 5, 1888. It's in his honour that India celebrates this day as Teachers' Day.

Several people tweeted about how teachers have played an important role in their lives, here's a look at a few:

alt
DNA Web Team

 
Comments
 

Also Read