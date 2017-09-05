Twitterati celebrate Teacher's Day, PM Modi salutes the efforts of teaching community

Recognised personalities of different genres resort to Twitter to express gratitute in Teacher's day.

The nation celebrates Teacher's Day today which also marks the birth anniversary of second President of India Dr. Sarvepalli Radhakrishnan.

Dr. Radhakrishnan, philosopher-author and India's second president was born on September 5, 1888. It's in his honour that India celebrates this day as Teachers' Day.

Several people tweeted about how teachers have played an important role in their lives, here's a look at a few:

On Teachers' Day, I salute the teaching community that is devoted to nurturing minds & spreading the joys of education in society. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) September 4, 2017

On Teachers' Day, I express my gratitude to teachers for their commitment towards an educated society that is vital for #NewIndia. — Smriti Z Irani (@smritiirani) September 5, 2017

Greatest strength of mankind lies in knowledge! My salutations to all the teachers making social transformation possible!#TeachersDay pic.twitter.com/LAPbIv43YV — Devendra Fadnavis (@Dev_Fadnavis) September 5, 2017

Happy #TeachersDay! The lessons you taught me have always served me well. Sharing an incident with you all that changed my life! pic.twitter.com/J1izUvPG3C — sachin tendulkar (@sachin_rt) September 5, 2017

A big thank you to all the teachers who have dedicated their lives in shaping young minds. Happy #TeachersDay — Office of RG (@OfficeOfRG) September 5, 2017

On #TeachersDay, a thank you to coaches. "A coach will impact more young ppl in a yr than the avg person does in a lifetime." - Billy Graham — Rajyavardhan Rathore (@Ra_THORe) September 5, 2017

The best teachers teach from the heart , not just from the book. Gratitude to all who have taught me something in life. Happy #TeachersDay pic.twitter.com/leBh0x6QDT — Virender Sehwag (@virendersehwag) September 5, 2017

The best teacher is Life. Make it your resource base irrespective of the profession you are in and see yourself evolve. Happy Teachers Day — Azmi Shabana (@AzmiShabana) September 5, 2017

T 2538 - Teachers Day !! Greetings .. but each day is teachers day .. each breath we take is a learning .. हर साँस हमें शिक्षित करती है pic.twitter.com/yseQMiSeEi — Amitabh Bachchan (@SrBachchan) September 5, 2017

As we bid goodbye to Lord Ganesha this #TeachersDay , there are several valuable lessons he is leaving behind for us #VignafreeMumbai pic.twitter.com/PJWJkTZPa7 — Mumbai Police (@MumbaiPolice) September 5, 2017