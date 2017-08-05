TTV Dinakaran back from exile, eyes 2019 LS polls

With the ruling AIADMK faction led by Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami refusing to budge, sidelined party deputy general secretary TTV Dinakaran, whose two-month self-imposed exile ended on Friday, announced that he would make a visit to the party headquarters to resume active party work and no one could prevent him from doing so.

After appointing his loyalists in key party posts and releasing schedule for his statewide tour starting from Madurai on August 19, Dinakaran said that new office bearers were appointed to achieve his target of sweeping the 2019 Lok Sabha polls in the state.

Interestingly, new office bearers were appointed without removing anyone from the existing post.

Dinakaran's return to active party work is all set to create more confusion in the ruling AIADMK faction. The merger of the two AIADMK factions has to wait till the Election Commission decides on the validity of the appointment of VK Sasikala as party general secretary. Dinakaran said that he kept himself away from the party as a group of ministers felt that his presence hindered the reunion with the faction led by O Panneerselvam.