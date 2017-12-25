TTV Dhinakaran wins RK Nagar, claims Jayalalithaa legacy

Sidelined AIADMK leader TTV Dhinakaran dealt a major setback to Tamil Nadu's ruling party and also Opposition DMK on Sunday by scripting history and winning the crucial bypoll to late Chief Minister J Jayalalithaa's RK Nagar Assembly constituency.

The independent candidate and rebel leader staked staked claim to Jayalalithaa's legacy and AIADMK's leadership because of the mandate and his jailed aunt VK Sasikala's proximity with her. The constituency has a huge symbolic value because of its association with Jayalalithaa.

"Tamil Nadu's people have spoken through RK Nagar voters. RK Nagar was represented by 'Amma'. People of RK Nagar have elected Amma's successor," he told reporters here.

He said Chief Minister Edappadi K Palanisami's "anti-people" government would be sent packing in the next three months. This is the first instance of a ruling party losing a bypoll in Tamil Nadu since 2004. He is the first independent to have emerged victorious since 2006.

Dhinakaran polled 89,013 votes and won with a margin of 40,707 votes against his closest rival AIADMK's E Madhusudhanan. Opposition DMK candidate N Maruthu Ganesh got only 24,651 votes and lost his deposit.

The bypoll was necessitated following Jayalalithaa's death on December 5 last year.

After he took an early lead, his supporters rejoiced by distributing sweets and bursting firecrackers.

"We are the true AIADMK. A candidate determines the symbol," said the leader, who recently lost the party symbol fight with AIADMK at the Election Commission.

He was also briefly jailed on charges of bribing poll body officials.

Senior AIADMK leader and Fisheries Minister D Jayakumar said that Dhinakaran's victory "is a victory for money power over democracy." "We petitioned the EC against his distribution of pressure cooker, his poll symbol, and money to voters. We faced the polls democratically. When his family can cheat Amma for 30 years, it easily deceived the people," he said.

The loss is also a setback for DMK working president MK Stalin who dubbed the bypoll a prelude to his party coming back to power in the state.

He said that the EC has suffered a Himalayan defeat in the bypoll. "Even on the polling day, money distribution to voters took place in a 'hawala way', while election officials and the police remained mute spectators," he said.

In August, AIADMK's two rival factions finally came together, overcoming a series of false starts, six months after Jayalalithaa's death caused a fracture in Tamil Nadu's ruling party. Palanisami and his predecessor O Panneerselvam then announced a merger deal. They later expelled Dhinakaran and Sasikala from the party.

After Jayalalithaa's death, Panneerselvam was locked in a succession battle with Sasikala before she was convicted of corruption and sent to jail in February this year. Panneerselvam is Jayalalithaa's staunch loyalist and was a preferred stand-in during her lifetime. Sasikala was a long-time associate of Jayalalithaa.

As per the deal, Panneerselvam is leading the AIADMK as its coordinator, while Palanisami is its co-coordinator. Panneerselvam and his supporter Mafoi K Pandiarajan had been later sworn in as Deputy CM and a minister, respectively.