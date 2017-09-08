TTV Dhinakaran meets Guv seeks removal of TN CM

A day after Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami claimed support of all the 134 MLAs to his government, sidelined AIADMK deputy general secretary TTV Dhinakaran on Thursday called on Governor Vidyasagar Rao urging him to direct Palaniswami to prove his majority in the floor of the House.

After meeting the Governor at Raj Bhavan here, Dinakran said Governor told them that "he is watching everything and would take a good decision and do his duty".

On August 22, a day after the merger of the rival factions of AIADMK led by Palaniswami and then rebel leader O Panneerselvam, 19 dissident MLAs supporting Dhinakaran gave separate letters to Governor withdrawing their support to Chief Minister Palaniswami and sought his immediate removal citing widespread corruption in his administration.

"From the MLA meeting held on September 5 by Palaniswami, it is evident he has no majority. Therefore, he should be asked (by the governor) to prove majority," Dhinakaran said, making it clear that he would not bring down the government. "Our intention is to change the chief minister and (Deputy CM) O Panneerselvam," he said.

On Thursday, Dhinakaran was accompanied by three more MLAs who expressed their lack of confidence on Palaniswami when they met Governor. One of the 19 dissident MLA SDK Jakkaiyan switched loyalty and called on Palaniswami at the secretariat.

Asked about MLA Jakkaiyan joining Palaniswami camp, Dhinakaran merely said he had spoken to him this morning and that it was natural for people to get jittery when pressurised. "Some people can be pressurised. But we have our sleeper cell of MLAs and Ministers in the government, they will not out at an appropriate time," he warned. Dhinakaran enjoys the support of 21 MLAs which is more than enough to bring down the Palaniswami government. In the House of 234 members including one vacant seat, the Palaniswami government requires 117 MLAs for a simple majority but it has only 114.

Leader of Opposition and DMK working president MK Stalin has written to Governor twice seeking a floor test besides his party, Congress and IUML MLAs calling on him in this regard. A delegation of opposition parties MPs in Tamil Nadu also met President Ram Nath Kovind seeking his intervention.

