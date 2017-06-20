TRS happy with NDA's decision on presidential nominee

The Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) has appreciated the National Democratic Alliance?s (NDA) decision to choose Bihar Governor Ramnath Kovind as the Presidential nominee and said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi has chosen a patriot who has always wished good for the nation.

TRS MP K. Kavitha expressed her happiness over Kovind?s selection, while hoping that India would find an extremely wonderful president in him.

Kavitha said that after discussing with the party?s senior leaders, Telangana Chief Minister K. Chandrashekhar Rao had taken the decision to support the NDA presidential candidate.

?We are very happy to know that Ramnath Kovind has been selected as the NDA presidential nominee. Prime Minister Narendra Modi has requested our party leader and Telangana Chief Minister KCR to support the NDA presidential nominee. We hope that India will find an extremely wonderful president in Ramnath Kovind,? Kavitha told ANI.

Similarly, another TRS leader Jithender Reddy also backed the NDA?s decision and said Kovind is a good choice for the country.

He said Prime Minister Modi and Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) president Amit Shah have chosen a really good person, who is sincere and hardworking.

?He is a patriot and has always wished good for the country and people. Definitely, he is a good choice for the country. Our Prime Minister had called Telangana Chief Minister KCR and told him that they have fielded a Dalit person to be the President of India. So, immediately Chief Minister KCR extended his party TRS? support to NDA,? Reddy told ANI.

Hours after being announced as NDA's presidential nominee, Kovind yesterday met Prime Minister Modi in Delhi.

Shah had announced the name of Kovind as NDA's consensus candidate for the post of Indian President.

The Prime Minister said that Kovind will make an exceptional President and continue to be a strong voice for the poor, downtrodden and marginalised.

However, the decision did not go down well with some of the political parties with the Congress Party alleging that the announcement was made without taking the grand old party into confidence while BJP's ally Shev Sena termed it a political move to lure vote bank.

