Triple talaq verdict: PM Modi’s decision to back his Muslim sisters made this possible, says union law minister

Union Minister for Law and Justice Ravi Shankar Prasad called the Supreme Court's judgement on triple talaq an indication of a ‘New India.’

Speaking about the verdict, Prasad said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s leadership and his firm decision to back his Muslim sisters made this possible.

“Prime Minister Modi firmly supported their cause inside the court and clearly stated that the issue is not of religion or faith, but is simply of gender justice, gender equality and gender dignity,” Prasad said.

He also said that today is the day to salute the nation’s women.

Ravi Shankar also said that Prime Minister Modi clearly said that this government would not bow down, adding that this is the win of Indian Constitutional principles.

“Today marks a new dawn in the country and let us celebrate that,” he said.

Earlier in the day, the Supreme Court struck down the practice of Triple Talaq as 'unconstitutional' by a 3:2 majority.

The five-judge constitution bench headed by Chief Justice of India (CJI) J.S. Khehar, deciding on the verdict, was seemingly split on the legality of the practice.

The Supreme Court further asked the Union Government to formulate a new legislation within six months.

The apex court reportedly referred to the abolition of triple talaq in the Islamic countries and asked "why can't independent India get rid of it."

The decision came soon after the apex court resumed the hearing on the matter on Tuesday morning.

CJI Khehar, while pronouncing the judgement, however, upheld the practice and said, "Talaq-e-biddat is not violative of articles 14, 15, 21 and 25 of the Constitution."

The CJI, further using his power under Article 142, directed the Union of India to form a proper legislature regarding 'talaq-e-iddat.'

CJI Khehar said that all parties must decide keeping politics aside.

The constitution bench had reserved its verdict on May 18 after a six-day marathon hearing.