Triple talaq verdict: PM Modi, Rahul Gandhi lead the way to hail Supreme Court ruling

The BJP and the Congress today welcomed the Supreme Court verdict on Triple Talaq holding it unconstitutional, saying it was a step forward towards gender justice and equality.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Congress vice-president Rahul Gandhi both hailed the Supreme Court’s judgment on Tuesday.

Judgment of the Hon'ble SC on Triple Talaq is historic. It grants equality to Muslim women and is a powerful measure for women empowerment. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) August 22, 2017

Welcome the Supreme Court decision setting aside instant #TripleTalaq. I congratulate the women who fought for justice — Office of RG (@OfficeOfRG) August 22, 2017

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan welcomed the judgement on the issue, considered an impediment in the progress of a modern society, and asked the central government to enact a law on it soon.

Congress leader Salman Khurshid also welcomed the judgement, saying "it is a good decision".

However, he said the reasoning behind the decision was as important as the decision itself and one should see it before coming to any conclusion.

Union Minister Maneka Gandhi also termed it as "a good judgement and saying "We welcome it. It is a step forward towards gender justice and gender equality. It is good for women."

It’s an important step paving way for equality & protection of women: Smt @Manekagandhibjp. #TripleTalaq — Ministry of WCD (@MinistryWCD) August 22, 2017

Asked whether the government would bring a law soon, she said, the government will consider making a law on it.

BJP MP Subramanian Swamy also welcomed it saying it has paved the way forward for bringing reform.

SC CJI has given an astute order: Stayed triple Talaq for six months and asked Parliament to get off its backsides and legislate — Subramanian Swamy (@Swamy39) August 22, 2017

Swamy said this would bring proximity between Hindus and Muslims and was a big day for Muslim women.

"We are happy that women, both Hindu and Muslim, are standing together for reform.

"Big day for muslim women. Salute their courageousness, their fearlessness and even their ostracisation. They have stood for real reform and we must salute them and stand by them," he said.

BJP spokesperson Aman Sinha said the judgement has vindicated the stand of the Narendra Modi government.

Sinha, who is also a senior advocate, said the majority verdict of the five-judge Constitution bench declaring the practice of triple talaq among Muslims as "unconstitutional", would give Muslim women the right to lead a dignified life.

"The Supreme Court has upheld the stand taken by the government of India that triple talaq is unconstitutional and discriminatory," he said.

Referring to the Independence Day speech of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the senior advocate said, "The Prime Minister had raised the issue of plight of women due to regressive practice of triple talaq and today it has been held unconstitutional."

"The stand of the government on the issue of Triple Talaq is vindicated. It would give crores of Muslim women right to lead life with dignity and respect," Sinha said.

The Supreme Court, in a landmark verdict, today set aside the practice of divorce through triple talaq among Muslims saying it was "void", "illegal" and "unconstitutional".