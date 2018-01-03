Triple Talaq Bill tabled in Rajya Sabha: Country is watching you, Arun Jaitley tells Opposition

Amid massive uproar, Union Law Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad today presented the Triple Talaq Bill in the Rajya Sabha.

The debate on the Bill was repeatedly stalled by the Oppsoition over the Bhima Koregaon violence in Maharashtra.

While presenting the Bill in the Upper House, The Law Minister said that, 'Even after passage of Triple Talaq Bill in the Lok Sabha, the practice is continuing, a woman in Moradabad was given Triple Talaq over dowry.'

Soon, pandemonium erupted in the Upper House with Opposition led by the Congress demanding the Bill to be re-examined.

Senior Congress leader Anand Sharma moved the notice stating that Triple Talaq Bill be referred to a Select Committee of the Rajya Sabha. Sharma also proposed names of committee members.

However, the Narendra Modi government was seen putting a strong defence for the Bill.

Union Finance Minister Arun Jaitley slammed the Opposition for stalling the Bill in the Upper House.

'The whole country is watching that in the other house you supported the bill and in this house you are trying to derail the Bill,' Jaitley told Opposition.

He also slammed the Congress fr moving the notice. 'The house is taken by surprise that a motion is suddenly moved, it has not been submitted a day before. The motion has to be give at least 24 hours in advance,' Jaitley said while reacting to Congress leader Anand Sharma's notice.

Defending the Bill and giving out the reason for why it must not be sent to the committee, Jaitley said, "Reason why it should not be referred (to select committee) is that when the practice was declared unconstitutional, 2 of the judges held it as unfair and used their extraordinary power to suspend it for 6 months, which expire on 22 February. Judges said, 'we are now suspending it for 6 months and we beseech all parties, therefore within this period come out with apt legislation.' So, there is an urgency that country expects from Parliament. Legislature must act with sense of responsibility.'

The Rajya Sabha was adjourned till 11 am on Thursday following the disruptions.