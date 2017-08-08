Trinamool Cong’s seminar touted a ‘revival bid’

In what is being touted as a revival bid of the Nationalist Trinamool Congress Party (NTCP), a seminar would be held on Wednesday to bring all Opposition parties of Bengal together. The idea of forming the party was conceived when Mukul Roy had been sidelined in TMC in 2015 and was considered to be heading NTCP from behind the scenes.

Technically, the seminar – ‘Khola Hawar Sondhane’ (in search of fresh air) – is a non-political one and has been put up by convenor Surya Mukherjeem. Most founder-members of NTCP would be present at the event and Amitava Majumder, a former aide of Mukul Roy and president of NTCP, would preside over the meeting.

“Members of all political parties except TMC have been invited to this seminar at the Ram Mohan Hall in north Kolkata at 4 pm on Wednesday. Many intellectuals too are expected to turn up. There will mainly be a discussion about the misrule of the ruling TMC which has given rise to a suffocating environment here in Bengal, thus the topic of discussion. We believe the voice of the Opposition should be raised,” Majumder said while talking to DNA.

Asked if the party intended to contest in the Panchayat election next year and the Lok Sabha election the year after that, he said that NTCP was not strong enough at the moment to contest independently but would lend support to other Opposition parties. “Contesting the election independently would mean facing the ire of the ruling party. We would rather like to form a Siliguri-model at different pockets and unite the Opposition against the atrocities of TMC,” he added.

Mukherjee, talking to DNA, said that several MLAs have been invited and many have consented to attend the seminar. Sources said ousted TMC leader Kunal Ghosh had accepted the invitation and is expected to lash out at TMC supremo and Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee during his deliberation.

