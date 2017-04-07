Tribal schoolgirls lack facilities in Maha

It has suggested that CCTV cameras be installed in the ashramshalas, self-defence training be provided to girls by the police, experienced security staff be deployed

While rapes and sexual assaults on tribal girls in state-run boarding schools continue to make headlines, a committee of legislators has detected major lacunae in the functioning of these institutions.

The report of the committee, which was tabled in the state legislature on Thursday, noted that students studying in these tribal schools were not given adequate food, sanitary napkins, bedding, hot water for bathing during winters and good-quality soaps, toothbrushes and toothpaste. The institutions also lacked proper security.

After the rape of tribal schoolgirls in government-run ashramshalas (residential schools) at Pandhurna in Wardha and Raigad, tribal development minister Vishnu Savra had set up a committee of women legislators under Vidya Thakur, the minister of state for women, child and rural development, in December 2015.

It has suggested that CCTV cameras be installed in the ashramshalas, self-defence training be provided to girls by the police, experienced security staff be deployed, and a toll-free complaint number be started.

The committee visited ashramshalas including the government-aided residential school at Pala in Buldhana, where the rape of minor tribal girls had come to light last year, and noted that the hall which was being used by the students for sleeping and dining lacked adequate security, fans and the windows did not have grills.

"The boxes in which these girls keep their luggage does not have locks. The girls have to get hot water for bathing from outside. The solar water heating system for hot water is non-functional. The girls do not get soaps, oil and other necessary things for bathing. The toothbrushes, tooth powder, soap, oil given to students is of local brands and poor quality. The girls did not have rugs to cover themselves and it came to light that the bedding given to boys and girls was spoilt. The girls staying in the ashramshala and hostel were not given sanitary napkins.... they were not given adequate food (and this is also of) poor quality," the report said.

