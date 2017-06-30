Traffic woes: LG suggests re-engineering, redesigning of roads

Lt Governor Anil Baijal today said re-engineering and redesigning of roads is required for traffic decongestion and called for a close coordinate between all agencies concerned on the issue.

He made the observations during a review meeting on the progress of pilot corridors designed for traffic decongestion, including Aurobindo Marg to Andheria More on Mathura Road, Chirag Delhi to Paras Flyover on Outer Ring Road, and 11 Murti to Rajaokri on Sardar Patel Marg and NH-8.

In the meeting at the Raj Niwas here, attended by officials from traffic police, Public Works Department, GNCTD, municipal corporations, DDA, and DTC among others, Biajal said there is a need for re-engineering and redesigning of markets located on road-sides.

He directed local bodies to come out with a plan to create more stack parkings so that road-side areas can be freed for better traffic movement.

He also directed the PWD to improve and bring uniformity in road signages on a campaign mode.

