Traders in Bengal strike against GST

As the Centre prepares to roll out the Goods and Services Tax (GST) with a pomp and circumstance at midnight on Friday, several traders' association in West Bengal called a strike across the state in opposition to the GST implementation.

In Burrabazar area of Kolkata alone, the biggest business hub of the state, more than 5,000 shops had been shut down since June 27. "We had announced a 72-hour bandh on June 27 and later extended it to 96 hours. It has ended today. There was no GST on textiles since Independence and all of a sudden it has been imposed. We are demanding that it should be abolished. About 50,000 shops in Kolkata and adjoining areas and 5 lakh shops across the state had been kept shut in support of the bandh. Let us see what the next GST council meeting says and we will decide our course of action after that," said Arun Bhuwalka, President, Chamber of Textile Trade and Industry (COTTI).

Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, once again, in her Facebook post criticised the GST implementation hours before the official GST roll out. "At the stroke of midnight on 14th August, 1947, India won her freedom. Now, at the midnight of 30th June, 2017, freedom and democracy stand to face grave danger (sic)," she wrote.

"The mockery of Inspector Raj is back. I am shocked to find that the GST rules contain a rather draconian arrest clause which can lead to major harassment of business, particularly the small and medium, with some sections even being non-bailable too," the post read.

She expressed her apprehension that people who would disagree with the central government would be vindictively targeted. "I am deeply concerned that the arrest clause in GST may well be used to target business leaders who raise their voice of dissent on any policy matter or any practices. I am afraid, from the midnight of today, will darkness loom large in the lives of entrepreneurs and common people?" she added.

Others like members of Joint Trader's Federation of West Bengal said that there should be a simplification of the GST. "We demand some modifications such as raising of threshold limit from the proposed Rs 20 lakh to Rs 1 crore, abolition of GST from textile and branded food grain and to penal provision in case of non-compliance," said Rajiv Singh, Secretary of the federation.

Chandan Chakraborty, working president, Posta Bazar Babsayee Samity, too, echoed similar emotions. "We apprehend that if not checked we will fall prey to Inspector Raj again. In Malaysia businessmen were trained for three years and in consultation with them the rate of tax fixed was 6 per cent. We have 28 per cent thrust upon us. We also demand that returns should be filed quarterly and not the proposed monthly basis," Chakraborty said.

Dr TCA Anant, chief Statistician of India and secretary, Union ministry of statistics and programme implementation while addressing a special discussion session organised by Bharat Chamber of Commerce on Friday said with the implementation of GST business houses would have to incur a one-time transition cost. "Transitionally, at least in the first year, businesses will obviously have to invest a great deal in transition cost because they will have to develop new structures of filing, invest in the new software which will be required," he said. He also lauded GST saying that it would be a much more mature than the tax data bases of the state and the centre. "Your GST credit is linked to your suppliers who have filed their returns. The database inherently captures in it the transactional framework. Its implication for GDP measurement is huge," he added.