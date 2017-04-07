Torrential rains trigger landslides in Doda, Kishtwar

Torrential rains since Tuesday evening is triggering landslides forcing the closure of National Highway (NH1B) and other link roads in the Doda-Kishtwar belt in Jammu and Kashmir.

In view of the hostile weather conditions, the district administration has ordered closure of all educational institutions in the area.

Like other parts of the state, the Chenab Valley also experienced heavy rainfall triggering landslides at several places and disrupting the vehicular movement on Batote-Doda-Kishtwar National Highway (NH1B) and Bhadarwah-Doda road.

The 110-Km long Batote-Kishtwar National Highway (NH1B) remained closed at Drabshalla, Premnagar, Raggi Nallah and Dhansal, while Bhadarwah-Doda road at Bhalla area due to massive landslides.

According to reports, the authorities started clearing the debris this morning, but continuous showers with strong winds and shooting stones are hampering the restoration work.

"Passengers and vehicles got stuck at several places as traffic was suspended after the highway and link roads got blocked by landslides triggered due to heavy rains," DySP Traffic NH1B Aftab Bhukhari said.

"We are trying to restore the road for traffic as soon as possible, but continuous rain and hail storms coupled with wind storms is hampering the restoration work," he said.

"The passengers and other travellers must contact Traffic Control Units before leaving towards their respective destinations," Bhukhari informed.

Vehicles and of passengers remained stranded at Udhampur as authorities are not allowing traffic movement towards Batote.

Due to the intense cold wave conditions which swept the entire Chenab region since last 3 days, the district administrations of Doda and Kishtwar was forced to order closure of all educational institutions today.

"Considering the safety of children as hostility of the weather continues, we have decided to close all the educational institutions for today. We will review the situation later in the day and accordingly a decision will be taken for the coming days," said DCC Doda Bhupinder Kumar.

