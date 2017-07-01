Top LeT commander, two civilians killed in Kashmir operation

Two Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) militants, including commander Bashir Lashkari who was behind the killing of six policemen last month, were gunned down by security forces in Kashmir's Anantnag district today, police said.

Two civilians, 44-year-old Tahira and 21-year-old Shadab Ahmad Chopan, were also killed during the operation in Brenti-Batpora village in Dialgam area of the district, police said.

"The encounter is over. Two militants have been killed," Director General of Police S P Vaid told

(This article has not been edited by DNA's editorial team and is auto-generated from an agency feed.)