Too late' says Yogi Adityanath on Sri Sri Ravishanker mediation efforts

Former BJP MP Dr Ram Vilas Vendanti charged Sri Sri Ravi Shankar with offering Rs 20 crore to Nirmohi Akhara and Sunni Central Waqf Board for taking credit of resolving the issue

Efforts of spiritual leader Sri Sri Ravi Shankar received a major jolt on Thursday when Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath said, "It is too late to mediate when the hearing in the Ayodhya case will begin on day-to-day basis in Supreme Court from December 5."

On reaching Ayodhya, Sri Sri Ravi Shankar admitted that he does not have any formula to resolve the land dispute outside the court. He added that he would try to bring together both parties at one platform to discuss and settle the dispute amicably".

All-India Akhara Parishad Chairman Mahanat Narendra Giri openly rejected Sri Sri Ravi Shankar's mediation efforts. "He has nothing to do with the Ram Temple issue. Let him run his NGO. It is nothing but a publicity stunt," Giri said.

Former BJP MP and an accused in Babri demolition case, Dr Ram Vilas Vedanti went a step ahead and charged Sri Sri Ravi Shankar and his organisation of entering a deal on the temple issue by offering Rs 20 crore to Nirmohi Akhara and Sunni Central Waqf Board for taking credit for resolving the issue. "We are fighting for the Ram Temple and went to jail several times. Who is he to mediate?" Vedanti said.

The Nirmohi Akhara has, however, strongly refuted the charge. "There was no deal on the temple. The charge is baseless," said Prabhat Singh, Spokesperson of Nirmohi Akhara.

The Ram Janambhoomi Nyas Chairman Mahant Nritya Gopal Das, however, condemned those criticising efforts of Sri Sri Ravi Shankar. "We appreciate his efforts and are hopeful to settle the dispute out of court as suggested by the Supreme Court," Das said.

On reaching Ayodhya, Sri Sri Ravi Shankar paid obeisance to Ram Lala at the makeshift temple on the disputed land and met Ram Janambhoomi Nyas Chairman Mahant Nritya Gopal Das. Several other seers and sadhus involved in the Ram Janambhhomi movement were present at the meeting.

After the meeting, Sri Sri Ravi Shankar said that "by and large Muslims in the country do not oppose construction of Ram temple in Ayodhya." He said that many people are opposed to his efforts but majority want that the dispute should be settled amicably by both parties for peaceful coexistence.

"I know it is difficult but not impossible. It may take 3 months or six months and may be longer. The court verdict will make one party a loser but settling the dispute through talks is the only long term solution for permanent peace and communal harmony between the two communities," he pointed.

Despite opposition to his efforts for mediation, Sri Sri Ravi Shankar said that "he will hold talks with all those involved in the dispute, including Sunni Central Wakq Board and others. "I will continue with my efforts to ensure that dialogue should go on till an agreement is reached," he added.

Iqbal Ansari, son of oldest litigant in the land dispute case late Hashim Ansari, also rejected efforts of the Spiritual Guru. "He has no formula then why did he come here? Come elections and many leaders come running to Ayodhya to rake up the temple issue. We will go by the Supreme Court final verdict," said he.

The All-India Muslim Personal Law Board (AIMPLB), All-India Babri Masjid Action Committee and All-India Shia Personal Law have already showed no interest in Sri Sri Ravi Shankar's mediation efforts and said that they would abide by the Supreme Court verdict.

Thus, except for the Nirmohi Akhara, the other two litigants in the land dispute case, pending before the Supreme Court, are opposed to efforts of the Spiritual leader.

