Togadia confident of Ram Temple coming up at Ayodhya

The Vishwa Hindu Parishad today expressed confidence that a grand Ram Temple would be built at the birthplace of Lord Ram in Ayodhya.

International Working President of the VHP Pravin Togadia told a press conference that the Ram Temple would come up with the help of 3Ps - support of people, Parliament and Prime Minister.

"These 3Ps will bring a law to pave the way for the construction of a grand Ram Mandir in Ayodhya," Togadia, who was here to participate in some programmes, said.

Accompanied by the Jharkhand unit president of the VHP Pancham Singh and VHP Mahanagar Committee President Arun Singh, the VHP leader said that the temple would be built at "any cost".

Asked about the Supreme Court's offer to meditate in the Ramjanambhoomi-Babri Masjid dispute between the aggrieved parties, Togadia said that the question of mutual agreement arose only when the aggrieved parties agreed to the proposal.

