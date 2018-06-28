Today, govt credibility is so low that they have to provide video proof of surgical strikes: Arun Shourie

Former union minister Arun Shourie on Thursday hit out at the Narendra Modi-led BJP government on its video showcasing the surgical strike.

Drawing parallels with the previous NDA government led by former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee, Shourie said, "Imagine a situation if strikes would have happened during Atalji's time and people would have asked him, he would've had a twinkle in his eye and said "Really a strike has happened?". Today credibility of govt is so low that they have to provide video proof when asked," he claimed.

Shourie, along with senior BJP leader Shatrughan Sinha, as well as former Finance Minister Yashwant Sinha have openly criticised the current BJP-led NDA government. Recently, during an event where veteral Congress leader Saifuddin Soz had released his book on Jammu and Kashmir, Shourie has said that the surgical strike was 'farzical'.

Shourie castigated the Centre for taking credit and patting itself for the job that the Indian Army actually does on ground. He clarified that he used the word “farzical” for the government and not the army, adding that there has been no improvement in the ground situation even after the surgical strike.

“There is no government and no policy regarding Kashmir or Pakistan or even the banks … What we have is a one-trick horse that only knows how to divide the Hindus and Muslims of this country,” he claimed.

A video of the strikes one and a half years after the incident took place in September 2016.

The video, which was captured through cameras mounted on the helmets of the commandos and drones hovering in the sky, shows how the Indian Army destroyed seven terror launch pads.

The operation was carried out by para commandos of the 4th and 9th battalions and the terror launch pads targeted were in the range of 2 to 3 km from the LoC.

"Based on receiving specific and credible inputs that some terrorist teams had positioned themselves at launch pads along the Line of Control to carry out infiltration and conduct terrorist strikes inside Jammu and Kashmir and in various metros in other states, the Indian Army conducted surgical strikes at several of these launch pads to pre-empt infiltration by terrorists," the DGMO had said in a statement after the strike.

The Congress party on Thursday launched an attack on the Modi-led government after the release of surgical strike video and accused it of trying to win votes through it.

Addressing press conference, Congress leader Randeep Surjewala said that the ruling party will have to remember that they cannot make the sacrifice of the Army a tool to garner votes for them. "It is the soldiers who sacrificed their lives and it is Modi ji who was glorified."