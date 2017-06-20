To curb rash driving, police gets high-tech interceptor vans

Equipped to move swiftly in all weather conditions, and even in pitch-darkness, the Delhi Traffic Police today added 11 hi-tech interceptors vans in its fleet to add more teeth to its anti-rash driving paraphernalia.

These interceptor vehicles were flagged off by Delhi police commissioner Amulya Patnaik from the India Gate today.

According to a senior police officer, the 11 new interceptor vans can track over-speeding vehicles through laser-based cameras.

He added that the cameras can work in all light conditions and produce a photograph of the over-speeding vehicles' registration number and its GPS coordinates.

Authorities have issued 36,961 challans for rash and high-speed driving till May 15 this year.

Last year, 86,771 violators were challaned for driving at high speed.

(This article has not been edited by DNA's editorial team and is auto-generated from an agency feed.)