To counter exam controversy, Bihar board to introduce 50% objective questions in 2018 boards

Mired in controversy for the last three years, the Bihar Schools Examination Board (BSEB) has decided to change the pattern of its examination, by including more objective questions in the papers to be held in 2018 board exams.

The Board has also uploaded the changed pattern on its website on Friday evening, to provide adequate time to the students and teachers to prepare accordingly for the exams. “We have changed the pattern to include 50% objective questions in the theory papers,” said BSEB chairman Anand Kishor and added that multiple-choice questions will have to be answered on OMR sheets.

Kishor said the Sent-up exams for the students will be held on the same pattern. The BSEB has said it will also upload model question papers for preparation of students on its website, by November 15.

The Board had witnessed extremely disappointing results with over 7.94 lakh of the 12.6 lakh, or 64% students, failing in Class XII and 8.56 of 17.23 lakh, or 49.68% students failing in Class X exams in 2017. It was said to be the result of the multiple exam and evaluation reforms introduced by the BSEB after the topper scam and mass-cheating in Class X exams came to light.

Educationists claim that objective questions are not just scoring but also easier to evaluate using OMR sheets. “There was provision of objective questions till a few years ago and the BSEB faced protests from students when it was scrapped, because it used to be scoring and saved time for answering long questions,” said a Patna-based government school teacher.