To boost investment Yogi Adityanth govt to set up 13 commercial court

Earlier, they used to run around civil courts and high courts for years to get disposal of cases.

Taking a cue from significant jump into India's ranking on ease of doing business, the Yogi Adityanth government has decided to set up 13 commercial courts to make Uttar Pradesh more investor-friendly.

A decision to this effect was taken by the Yogi Adityanth Cabinet on Tuesday. These special courts will provide quick redressal to commercial disputes filed by industrial houses. Earlier, they used to run around civil courts and high courts for years to get disposal of cases.

The special courts are being set up under the provisions of the Commercial Courts, Commercial Division and Commercial Appellate Division of the High Court Act, 2015. Initially, Commmercial courts will come up in 13 districts, including Ghaziabad, Noida, Moradabad, Kanpur, Varanasi, Lucknow etc, and later they would be opened in all districts of business and industrial importance.

The Central government has given an agenda to the UP government in improving its 'ease of doing business' in the state to attract foreign investments and woo Indian industrialists to set up industries in Uttar Pradesh.

Under its new industrial policy for 2017, the Yogi Adityanath government has already provided conducive investment climate and set-up a 'single window' system to ensure all clearances for setting up industries at one place. To boost foreign investment, a new cell has been set up at the CM's Office to monitor investment proposals and their follow ups.

Recently, high-level delegation of top-level American companies had called on the Chief Minister and showed keen interest to invest in Uttar Pradesh. Companies which were part of the delegation included Boeing, Facebook, Honeywell, Coca Cola, Mastercard, Proctor & Gamble, Oracle, GE Health, Cargill etc.

To woo global investors further, the Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath is on a three-day tour to Mauritius, beginning from Wednesday. He will be holding parleys with NRIs during his visit to sell Uttar Pradesh as a new investor-friendly business-hub. The Chief Ministerf will is also Chief Guest at the 183rd NRI meet in Mauritius.