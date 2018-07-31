TNSPC group 4 result 2018 declared: How to check on tnpsc.gov.in/results

TNPSC Combined Civil Services Examination Group 4 VAO results have been declared on its official website www.tnpsc.gov.in/results

The examination was conducted on February 11 this year.

The TNPSC exam was conducted across 6962 exam centres to fill up a total of 9351 vacancies. Around 20.69 lakh examinees appeared for the exam and approximately 16 lakh candidates appeared for it.

Steps to check

1) Log on to the official website – www.tnspc.gov.in/results

2) Click on the link which says Result 2018

3) Enter you details and clicks submit

4) View and download your result

5) Take a print out for future use

TNPSC had in 2017 notified a total of 9,351 posts for this TNPSC group 4 or VAO recruitment. TNPSC Group 4 recruitment is being conducted to select employees for various posts for Tamil Nadu Ministerial Service, Tamil Nadu Judicial Ministerial Service, Tamil Nadu Survey and Land Records Subordinate Service and Tamil Nadu Secretariat Service.