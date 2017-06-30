TN Minister writes to EAM for release of fishermen and boats

Tamil Nadu Finance Minister D Jayakumar today requested External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj to take steps for the release of Indian fishermen along with their boats from Sri Lankan authorities.

He said Sri Lanka's "policy" of abduction of Tamil Nadu fishermen and their boats and their non-release, indicated its "intolerant attitude" and scant respect for diplomatic efforts taken by the Centre.

He said the Government of Tamil Nadu along with the Centre has progressed substantially in implementing various measures towards achieving a "permanent solution" over the apprehending of fishermen by the island nation.

"The scheme of diversification of trawl fishing from Palk Bay into deep sea fishing, construction of fishing harbour at Mookaiyur in Ramanathapuram district and banning of new registration of trawling boats in Palk Bay are some of the salient recent initiatives aimed at resolving this vexatious issue," Jayakumar said in his letter to Swaraj.

He also recalled various letters written by Chief Minister K Palaniswami to Prime Minister Narendra Modi seeking his intervention for releasing of fishermen and boats.

Jayakumar requested Swaraj to ensure the release of 141 fishing boats impounded by the Sri Lankan authorities along with the 42 fishermen hailing from the State.

"I am hopeful that your interventions and efforts can definitely bring permanent solution that our fishermen and people of Tamil Nadu are looking forward to," he said.

(This article has not been edited by DNA's editorial team and is auto-generated from an agency feed.)