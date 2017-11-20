TN Minister threatens to take action against actor Kamal Haasan

Tamil Nadu Minister D Jayakumar on Monday threatened to initiate action against actor Kamal Haasan for levelling false charges against the AIADMK government.

“We cannot accept levelling of false charges against the government. We will not hesitate to take action against actor Kamal Haasan for making baseless charges. We can see clearly Kamal Haasan is acting at whose behest,” senior AIADMK leader and fisheries minister Jayakumar told reporters responding to the actor’s latest twitter take on the AIADMK government.

Haasan who is set to launch his political party has attacked the ruling AIADMK over last week’s Income Tax raids targeting jailed party leader VK Sasikala and her family members at properties including the Chennai residence of late Chief Minister J Jayalalithaa. “Theft by a government is a crime. Not proving after unravelling, isn't it a crime too? The bell for justice has been rung. Criminals should not rule...People should turn judges. Let's wake up and arise. People should act. People should get the republic (state) function,” he tweeted on Sunday night.

Jayakumar accused Haasan of making unsubstantiated charges on the government. “I asked him to provide pointed charges of corruption against the government three months ago. He is yet to provide those details. But he is going on making false charges against the government,” he said, adding that in a democracy, no need to ring the bells like in the era of the monarchy. “There are several ways to file corruption complaints. One can file a complaint with Directorate of Vigilance and Anti-Corruption offices in all the districts. If no action was taken, they can approach, the courts,” he said.

Haasan has become an outspoken critic of the AIADMK government taking it over on various issues, particularly, on corruption. Amid the expectation of launch of his political party on his 63rd birthday two weeks ago, the actor announced the soon-to-be-launched whistle-blower app “maiamwhistle” which could be used by the public and his fans to expose corruption and failures of the government.