TN govt should waive farmers' loan: Union Minister

Senior BJP leader and Union Minister Pon Radhakrishnan today said Tamil Nadu government should write off the loans of state farmers, a key demand of a group of ryots protesting in New Delhi.

Farmers in several other parts of the country too faced problems, but their agitations were restricted to their respective states, he told reporters here.

Referring to the continuing protest by a group of farmers at Jantar Mantar in New Delhi, he wondered why they were not criticising the Tamil Nadu government.

Radhakrishnan said even after the arrangements were made for the farmers to meet Union Ministers concerned, they were continuing with the agitation.

He said the Tamil Nadu government should waive the loans of its farmers as the Uttar Pradesh government had done.

Radhakrishnan claimed one of the farmers, who started 'half-naked' agitation in Delhi belonged to Karnataka and not Tamil Nadu.

The Minister welcomed the 'people's agitation' against a liqour outlet in Tiruppur district, following which the it was closed.

Claiming that DMK was 'slowly perishing', he asked its Working President M K Stalin to save the party.

(This article has not been edited by DNA's editorial team and is auto-generated from an agency feed.)